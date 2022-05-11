EFF spokesperson's partner 'escapes Uber kidnap attempt'

Before she could exit the car, the driver decided to drive off while she was still inside

The mother of the six-year-old daughter of EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo is still in shock and nursing injuries to her hands, legs and head after she jumped out of a speeding car linked to the Uber e-hailing service.



She described the incident in Pretoria on Monday night as an attempted kidnapping, hence her drastic decision to jump out of the moving car. ..