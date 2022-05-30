Police launch investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body with her unharmed baby

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a young mother who was dumped in a field with her eight-month-old daughter, who was unharmed, in Laezonia, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Erasmia police station acting commander Capt Simon Maredi has assembled a team of detectives to look into the circumstances of the murder.

On Friday evening “residents reported hearing gunshots followed by a baby’s cries, and it triggered them to investigate”.

“They made the gruesome discovery of the body of a woman with a baby lying next to her in bushes,” he said.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene.

“The victim, in her late 20s, had sustained a gunshot wound and was declared dead. The infant was taken to a place of safety,” Masondo said.

