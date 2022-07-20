Witnesses to guards killings live in fear
‘I saw the shooters but I won’t give cops statement'
Witnesses have told of the shootings of two security guards in White City, Soweto, where one was on duty and the other closer to his home where his wife and children were waiting for him.
The guards who work for different security companies were shot seconds apart along a dark Letabe Street during load-shedding in the area...
Witnesses to guards killings live in fear
‘I saw the shooters but I won’t give cops statement'
Witnesses have told of the shootings of two security guards in White City, Soweto, where one was on duty and the other closer to his home where his wife and children were waiting for him.
The guards who work for different security companies were shot seconds apart along a dark Letabe Street during load-shedding in the area...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos