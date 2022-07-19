×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sebokeng substation shut down due to burnt transformer

19 July 2022 - 12:53
A burnt transformer has cut power supplies to those dependent on the Sebokeng substation.
A burnt transformer has cut power supplies to those dependent on the Sebokeng substation.
Image: Supplied

The Sebokeng power substation shut down at about 9.42pm on Monday night due to a burnt transformer.

Eskom said the shutdown has left customers in Golden Gardens, Sebokeng Zones 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21 and 24 and Polokong without power.

The power utility said it is conducting a site assessment to determine the extent of the damage and the resources and material required for repair work to restore supply to affected customers.

Power cable theft in Eldos alarmingly high as blackouts continue

An uncontrollably high rate of cable theft in Eldorado Park is leaving City Power officials unable to replace cables and infrastructure at the rate ...
News
1 month ago

“Eskom technicians are on-site at the Sebokeng substation in the Vaal following a major shutdown (supply interruption) caused by a burnt transformer. Eskom assures customers that though at this stage it is unable to determine the time of restoration, it is working hard to ensure the power supply is restored as soon as it is possible to do so,” it said.

In the interest of safety, the power utility has advised customers to treat all electrical appliances as live at all times during the supply outage.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released