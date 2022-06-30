There's nothing to fix here – Moletsane residents tell Eskom technicians
Community is against split meters
Residents of Moletsane, Soweto, clashed with Eskom technicians who were dispatched to install split meters in an area that has not had electricity problems.
On Wednesday, Eskom said a team of technicians were chased away and prevented from doing their job...
