South Africa

Man shot in march to informal settlement

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was part of the group as a resident of Pimville

20 April 2022 - 07:11

When Kgomotso Vincent Diale woke up on Easter Monday, he did gardening at his Pimville, Soweto, home with no intention of joining a march to a nearby informal settlement over cable theft.

However, Diale, 44, was picked up from his home by some men who were part of the march to Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown sparked by continuous power outages in Pimville Zones 3, 4, 5 and 7 due to cable theft...

