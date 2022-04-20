Man shot in march to informal settlement
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was part of the group as a resident of Pimville
When Kgomotso Vincent Diale woke up on Easter Monday, he did gardening at his Pimville, Soweto, home with no intention of joining a march to a nearby informal settlement over cable theft.
However, Diale, 44, was picked up from his home by some men who were part of the march to Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown sparked by continuous power outages in Pimville Zones 3, 4, 5 and 7 due to cable theft...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.