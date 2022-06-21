Schoolchildren join protest march to Joburg mayor's office

About 600 residents, including schoolchildren, from different parts of Soweto have gathered at Maponya Mall in Klipspruit in support of the march to Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse's office in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

The march is part of a shutdown that started on Monday which saw residents in several areas blockading roads with rocks over electricity issues.

Residents are chanting Struggle songs.

Operation Dudula leader Nhanhla "Lux" Mohlauli said they are on track with the march and are waiting for more locals to join them, mainly from Moletsane and Orlando, while the Diepkloof residents will go ahead of them.

“We are hoping to achieve two things really, getting attention for our communities and solutions for our communities,” he said, adding that electricity and service delivery are at the top of their list of demands.