Schoolchildren join protest march to Joburg mayor's office
About 600 residents, including schoolchildren, from different parts of Soweto have gathered at Maponya Mall in Klipspruit in support of the march to Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse's office in Braamfontein on Tuesday.
The march is part of a shutdown that started on Monday which saw residents in several areas blockading roads with rocks over electricity issues.
Residents are chanting Struggle songs.
Operation Dudula leader Nhanhla "Lux" Mohlauli said they are on track with the march and are waiting for more locals to join them, mainly from Moletsane and Orlando, while the Diepkloof residents will go ahead of them.
“We are hoping to achieve two things really, getting attention for our communities and solutions for our communities,” he said, adding that electricity and service delivery are at the top of their list of demands.
The community of Soweto on their way to the mayor's office in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/ZFHDRAM0UY— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) June 21, 2022
In a petition signed by various Pimville and Klipspruit residents, their demands include the urgent removal of all informal settlements in and around Pimville, including Chicken Farm, the replacement of eight transformers that have exploded, that all mini substation in Pimville be maintained, and that local security companies be employed.
Each section is said to have its own petition that will be handed to Phalatse.
Joyce Molefe, 78, said she has had no electricity for five months and all she is asking for is a flat rate and that their boxes be serviced.
“We are really tired of Eskom. We were told to pay R6,000 but where do I get that amount of money when I only get R1,800. I am sickly and have to make sure I get all the medication and food that I need. We feel abused and we are tired,” she said.
Schoolchildren said they joined the march after they were turned back from school due to some teachers not pitching up.
"We thought we should rather come and support this march because we don't have electricity," said a grade 8 pupil.
"It's already been difficult seeing our parents try to provide for us. Now we are struggling with electricity in this cold weather. It's terrible," said the 14-year-old.
A Soweto resident explains her reason for joining the march the Joburg mayor's office pic.twitter.com/1MDCth638k— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) June 21, 2022
Another pupil, 14, said they haven't had electricity for six months and it's been hard, especially since they have a newborn in the house.
"Even studying has been difficult. If you can see my school books, they have candle wax. I want to finish school so I can take my parents out of this poverty life. But we are disadvantaged at every turn," she said.
A businesswoman who works in the motor spares industry, said she owed R350,000 and paid R60,000 but her electricity is still disconnected.
“It’s been a year now and they demand a payment. How will I pay this fine when I am not working? I asked them to instal a prepaid box for me but nothing has been done to date. I am wiling to pay, even though I don’t understand how they came to that amount. I am willing,” she said.
This is a developing story.
