Security guard, 2 others arrested after power substation bombed

A security guard who opened up an electricity substation for “contractors” before it blew up has been arrested.

Two other suspects have also been arrested after the substation was allegedly bombed on Friday last week.

The trio, two women aged 33 and 51, and a 34-year-old man, were arrested in Vanderbijlpark two days ago. They are expected to appear at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Friday.