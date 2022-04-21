City of Joburg under siege from armed cable thieves

There have been 248 cases of cable theft reported to City Power in less than two months, with the southern Johannesburg identified as a hotspot.



“As the City of Joburg we are grappling with a serious problem of vandalism and cable theft across the City. Most of the southern suburbs and townships are the hotspots of cable theft, including Eldorado Park,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena told Sowetan on Wednesday as they were disconnecting illegal wiring in Klipspruit, Soweto...