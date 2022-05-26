×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom technicians under attack by thieves

By TimesLIVE - 26 May 2022 - 09:52
One Eskom technician was stabbed in the face and chest in Soweto.
One Eskom technician was stabbed in the face and chest in Soweto.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Eskom technicians are increasingly being targeted by criminals — and residents requiring assistance for electricity repairs are set to bear the consequences.

Three attacks on Eskom technicians have taken place in Mabopane and Soweto in as many days, the electricity utility said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a technician was stabbed while he and his colleagues were installing meters in Nomzamo, Soweto.

“The technician, who was stabbed in the face and chest, was treated at a medical facility and is recovering at home,” said Eskom.

Three armed thieves also attacked Eskom technicians working in Mabopane Block E on Tuesday. The perpetrators demanded the technicians’ wallets and cellphones and took off in a vehicle without a registration number.

In a separate incident in Mabopane, a technician was robbed of a cellphone and money at a substation.

Kith Maitisa, Eskom’s safety, health, environment & quality manager in Gauteng, said: “We condemn such acts of violence against our employees in Gauteng where they are often assaulted, intimidated and placed in extreme situations such as being held hostage by some community members.

“This display of aggression and violence by communities often leads to employees suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. It also results in delays in repair work and project completion, further extending the period that residents spend without electricity.”

Eskom asked the public to contact its Crime Line on 0800 112 722 with tip-offs on criminality.

“We have reported all these incidents to the SAPS and we will co-operate with the police to assist with the investigations,” Maitisa said.

TimesLIVE

Load-shedding to continue for another week at stage 2 — Eskom

Power utility Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will continue throughout the week.
News
3 days ago

Independent power producers needed to stabilise energy supply, says mayor

City Power will need at least R26bn to stabilise energy supply in Johannesburg.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused