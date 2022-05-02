×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

City Power lays assault charge against Chicco Twala

Musician allegedly also pointed firearm at technician

By Amanda Maliba and Mpho Koka - 02 May 2022 - 19:45

Music producer Chicco Twala has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and pointing a firearm at a City Power technician on Sunday night.

He was detained at the Douglasdale police station Monday night and is due to appear at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday on assault and for pointing a firearm, police confirmed. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...