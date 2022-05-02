City Power lays assault charge against Chicco Twala
Musician allegedly also pointed firearm at technician
Music producer Chicco Twala has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and pointing a firearm at a City Power technician on Sunday night.
He was detained at the Douglasdale police station Monday night and is due to appear at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday on assault and for pointing a firearm, police confirmed. ..
