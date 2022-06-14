Power cable theft in Eldos alarmingly high as blackouts continue

An uncontrollably high rate of cable theft in Eldorado Park is leaving City Power officials unable to replace cables and infrastructure at the rate at which they are stolen.

Residents have been experiencing interrupted power supply since the Easter weekend.

The Eldorado Park substation blew up in April due to overloading. During the days in which power was down, thieves took advantage of the situation to steal cables and power components.

“The supply of uninterrupted power to the community of Eldorado Park is becoming near impossible with the rate of cable theft in the area,” Gauteng environment and infrastructure MEC Michael Sun said on Tuesday.

“I am pleading with all residents to work with City Power, metro police, police and local councillors to arrest this untenable situation.

“Lengths of cable ripped out of the ground by thieves have been repaired with joins as a temporary measure, but the number of joins on each line makes supply unstable,” Sun said.

“It is a simple fact this infrastructure is not designed to run high-voltage power through cables with so many temporary joins in place.”

He called on the community to remain patient while City Power works to find a long-term solution.

City Power has to replace 28km of cable in the short- to medium-term to resolve the power situation in the area. It has devised a strategy that will see all faults experienced dealt with in the shortest time possible within the confines of legally mandated supply chain procedures and processes.

Short-term solutions to faulty circuits and components affecting the Eldorado Park and Nancefield substations are planned to be completed by June 19.

TimesLIVE