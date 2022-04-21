×

South Africa

Eldos residents capture nine cable thieves

Residents are now confronting brazen cable thugs targeting their areas with organisations such as Operation Dudula and the Patriotic Alliance leading some of the operations targeted at people who are illegally connected to the power grid

By Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka - 21 April 2022 - 07:08

Constant power outages caused by cable theft is fuelling anti-foreign sentiments among communities in southern Johannesburg.

Residents are now confronting brazen cable thugs targeting their areas with organisations such as Operation Dudula and the Patriotic Alliance leading some of the operations targeted at people who are illegally connected to the power grid...

