City Power hopes to repair gutted Eldorado Park substation by Wednesday

City Power said on Monday if all goes according to plan, repair work at Eldorado Park substation, which was gutted by fire on Friday, will see power restored by Wednesday.

Some parts of Johannesburg were left without power due to the blaze.

“We remain hopeful repairs will be done and power restored by Wednesday if all goes according to plan. We appeal for patience and co-operation from residents while we work on repairs. We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to the livelihoods, businesses and lives of residents,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.