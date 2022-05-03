Chicco out on bail for pointing gun at city worker

Music producer Chicco Twala has been released on R2000 bail, following his arrest on Monday for assault and pointing of a firearm at a City Power technician.

Twala, 59, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday afternoon for the incident which took place at his home on Sunday night.

During his short appearance, Twala was seen in a black jacket worn over a black hoodie. His demeanour was calm as he responded to questions from the magistrate who was asking him if he understood what was being said regarding his matter.

The state did not oppose bail as saying the accused did not have any outstanding warrants or cases.

Conditions of his bail are that Twala should have zero contact with the complainant and other possible state witnesses, whether directly or indirectly through a third party.

Twala was arrested on Monday afternoon at his Bloubosrand property in the north of Johannesburg following a scuffle he allegedly had with technicians who wanted to access the electricity box outside his property. The technicians were responding to a power outage complaint, where four houses were affected.

According to City Power, Twala stopped them from accessing the substation before he pulled out the gun and assaulted them.

In response to Sowetan’s inquiry, Twala said he thought the technicians were cable thieves and that the gun he used was merely a toy.

The case has been postponed to August for further investigations.