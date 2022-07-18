×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eighth suspect arrested for Alexandra murders

18 July 2022 - 09:08
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says an eighth suspect has been arrested in connection with last week's shootings in Alexandra which left six people dead. Stock photo.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says an eighth suspect has been arrested in connection with last week's shootings in Alexandra which left six people dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The number of suspects arrested for the shootings in Alexandra, which led to the deaths of six people last week, has risen to eight.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela made this revelation during a crime imbizo in Alexandra on Sunday .

Last week 10 people were shot and robbed of their belongings in different areas of Alexandra. One of those killed was Alex FM presenter Joshua Mbatha, 32.

On Friday, police announced seven suspects were arrested in connection with the shootings.

Addressing residents , Mawela said following the arrest of the seven suspects a team of detectives looked for other suspects linked to the murders.

“They arrested another suspect. We would not have achieved that without the assistance of the community as a whole,” Mawela said

TimesLIVE

‘I did not realise my brother had also been shot’

The brother of one of the six people who were gunned down in Alexandra did not realise that his sibling was dead as he assisted those who were ...
News
7 hours ago

Seven men, aged 23-33, arrested over Alex shooting spree, death toll rises to six

Seven suspects have been held over a shooting spree in Alexandra which resulted in the deaths of six people.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released