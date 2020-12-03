Driver and passenger die on the scene
Shock as bullets rain down on taxi patrol car
More than 20 bullets were pumped into an Alexandra-Randburg-Midrand-Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) patrol car yesterday, killing two occupants instantly while another person was left critically injured.
The incident – which happened on Xavier Road in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg – sent shockwaves as motorists slowed down on the M1 to see what was happening...
