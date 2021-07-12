Mob sets mall in Vosloorus on fire — several shops looted, M2 closed in Gauteng

A violent mob on Monday morning set Naledi Mall in Vosloorus alight, Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services said.

“I can confirm that we have received a call that Naledi Mall is on fire. Firefighters can’t access the scene because of the rioting crowds. We are still waiting for backup,” spokesperson William Ntladi told TimesLIVE.

This after the mall was looted and vandalised on Sunday.

Ntladi said emergency services were also rushing to respond to a building on fire in Katlehong on Monday morning. He said Ekurhuleni was hit hard by the violence over the weekend, with several shops and shopping centres looted and vandalised.

This included Daveyton Mall, while a tyre shop and other stores in Germiston were torched, and Cambridge shopping centre in Vosloosrus was looted on Sunday night.

At Goldspot, protesters looted stores including Spar, Pick n Pay, Shoprite and Cashbuild.

“We now have a situation where fire engines are being burnt down and crew attacked when responding to large crowds. They can even kill us, so we have to be very careful out there,” Ntladi said.