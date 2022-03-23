'Map1mp1' story will uplift the world, says director Morgan

A documentary on the inspirational life of SA rugby player Makazole Mapimpi will uplift the world.



This is according to 27-year-old Bongani Morgan who directed Map1mp1, a film which tells of the tumultuous life of Mapimpi before becoming the first Springbok to score a try in a World Cup final in 2019. ..