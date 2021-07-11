Free Zuma protestors shoot at police, probe into man's death under way

A 40-year-old man has been killed and a police officer was rushed to hospital after they were shot in Alexandra, Johannesburg, as violent protests over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma flared up in Gauteng on Sunday.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) said in a statement on Sunday that it was investigating the killing, adding that they could not at this stage say whether the man was shot at a protest or not.

"In the meantime, an investigation is under way to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man who was certified dead at a local clinic," NatJOINTS spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

The sporadic protests, which started in KwaZulu-Natal last week with Zuma's supporters calling for his immediate release, have now spread to Johannesburg.

Police said they were on high alert in both provinces "in response to incidents of opportunistic criminality and violent protests".

Large crowds, describing themselves as Zuma supporters, blockaded freeways such as the N3 and N2 and torched 28 trucks on Friday.

In the Jeppe policing precinct, in Johannesburg, police dispersed a group of about 300 people who had barricaded the M2 freeway, Muridili said. There was destruction of property and looting.

"It is alleged that one group then headed to the Jeppestown where they looted a number of businesses. Seven suspects were arrested, four of whom were found inside one of the stores, while three were arrested for public violence and for being in possession of suspected stolen property.