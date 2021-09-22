South Africa

Clashes over illegal power connections claim Alex man’s life

Another person was injured after being hit by a rubber bullet

22 September 2021 - 07:07
Mpho Koka Journalist

A man was killed during clashes over the disconnection of illegal electricity connections in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The killing happened on London Road near the Alex Mall with the community claiming that he was shot with live ammunition by a security guard from the centre...

