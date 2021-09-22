Clashes over illegal power connections claim Alex man’s life
Another person was injured after being hit by a rubber bullet
A man was killed during clashes over the disconnection of illegal electricity connections in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
The killing happened on London Road near the Alex Mall with the community claiming that he was shot with live ammunition by a security guard from the centre...
