Brazen looting as pro-Zuma protests tear Joburg apart

Parts of downtown resemble war zone

Parts of Johannesburg resembled a war zone yesterday after supporters of former president Jacob Zuma wreaked havoc in the city, leaving a trail of mass destruction behind them.



Brazen looting of shops, stealing and burning of vehicles hit downtown Johannesburg on Saturday night and continued into yesterday morning as the #FreeJaconZuma protests that started in KwaZulu-Natal last week spilt into Gauteng...