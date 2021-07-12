Brazen looting as pro-Zuma protests tear Joburg apart
Parts of downtown resemble war zone
Parts of Johannesburg resembled a war zone yesterday after supporters of former president Jacob Zuma wreaked havoc in the city, leaving a trail of mass destruction behind them.
Brazen looting of shops, stealing and burning of vehicles hit downtown Johannesburg on Saturday night and continued into yesterday morning as the #FreeJaconZuma protests that started in KwaZulu-Natal last week spilt into Gauteng...
