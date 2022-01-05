Police arrest six men with vehicles allegedly used for heists
Police in Gauteng have arrested six men in possession of high-performance vehicles that were reported stolen.
These vehicles are also suspected to have been used in the commission of serious and violent crimes, including cash-in-transit robberies.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said four suspects were arrested in Oaklands, Johannesburg, and two others in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Monday.
“Police received information through crime intelligence about a safe house in Oaklands where there are high-performance vehicles and suspects that might be involved in cash-in-transit robberies,” Masondo said.
Officers from the highway patrol unit, flying squad and a private security company went to the house and spotted suspects tampering with the engine of a Ford Ranger.
“On seeing the police, suspects fled on foot while shooting at the police. Police managed to arrest four of the suspects.”
He said preliminary investigation revealed that the Ford Ranger was stolen in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, in December and a Mercedes-Benz found at the scene was stolen in Wonderboompoort, Pretoria, in June 2013.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two suspects were arrested in Boksburg after they were found with a Toyota Hilux bakkie and an Audi Q7 that were reported stolen in Alexandra and Roodepoort respectively.
“Information was received by the police about a workshop in Boksburg where stolen and hijacked vehicles are stored.”
Masondo said police stormed into the workshop and found the two vehicles that were allegedly stolen.
The four suspects arrested in Oaklands will appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court, while the suspects arrested in Boksburg are expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court soon.
