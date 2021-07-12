Looting and death in Jeppestown: ‘We were scared bullets would come through our windows’

“I was very scared because I saw them shooting this person. My child was crying because we didn’t know someone was going to be shot.

“We saw them [protesters] holding their heads and talking to the police. After 20 minutes the protesters covered the man with plastic bags and boxes and went back to Usave to continue looting alcohol. After they took all the alcohol, the Usave started burning,” she said.

She said firefighters extinguished the blaze at about 10am.

Later that afternoon, she saw protesters start looting the Shoprite Usave grocery store.

“People were carrying stoves, kettles — it was bad. There were no police in sight. It took police about three hours to come. People took a lot of things and I am sure the Usave is empty because they had all the time in the world.”

The woman said calm was restored on Monday morning, but she was worried the violence would flare up again.

“I managed to request an Uber to get to work but I don’t know about later.”