Modack co-accused fined R10,000 after admitting car finance fraud
Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack’s co-accused in an asset finance fraud case has entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.
Reza van Oudtshoorn was sentenced in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday and Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said he admitted to cooking a financial report to enable Modack to dupe a bank.
“Van Oudtshoorn admitted that on or about June 3 2020, he unlawfully, falsely, with the intent to defraud and to the potential prejudice of a complainant, prepared and submitted on the request of Nafiz Modack an annual financial statement for the year ending February 29 2020,” said Mogale.
“This was allegedly done for Empire Investment Cars. The said financial statements are reported to have been based on information that was supplied by Nafiz Modack. They were later presented to First National Bank in support of an application for asset finance.”
Van Oudtshoorn pleaded guilty to a fraud charge. He was sentenced to a R10,000 fine or two years' direct imprisonment. A further three years' imprisonment was wholly suspended for five years.
TimesLIVE
