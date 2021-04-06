Seventeenth person arrested in Cape Town 'nightclub turf war' saga

Throughout the war between the two underworld groupings several shootings also occurred at nightclubs. One of these was outside the upmarket Cafe Caprice nightclub overlooking Camps Bay’s beachfront.

In the series of events which form part of the investigation into the shooting, the state alleged that Cupido conspired with Van der Watt, Maarman, Bevan Cedrick Ezaus and Bradley de Bula to shoot dead Modack, Colin Booysen, or Waseem Chaudhry on April 17.

This was the same day on which his co-accused allegedly carried out a shooting at Cafe Caprice in the attempted murders of Durie Mukkadam and Thomas Davenport.

The state also alleged that on November 19 2017, at or near the exclusive Sea Point suburb of Fresnaye, Cupido and Lifman conspired to murder several members of Lifman’s alleged underworld rivals, including Modack, Booysen, security company manager Carl Lakay, alleged Woodstock gang boss Ashley Fields, Emile Goodley, and former Springbok rugby star James Dalton.

Lakay was shot five times on August 5 2018, while sitting in his car in the driveway of his Belhar home.

Cupido’s parents were present at court during his appearance on Tuesday.

His father shook his head as he listened to the allegations, including that his son was a member of the 27s gang and conspired to commit murder. His mother sat listening intently and with equal concern at the charges and the possibility that she would have to pay a steep bail amount.

Cupido’s social media profile depicted a man in the lap of luxury with pictures of him next to a terraced residential pool in Fresnaye in January 2015, or next to luxury cars and wearing luxury watches and clothing, but on Tuesday it emerged that he was at the lower end of an alleged criminal enterprise when he applied for legal aid and pleaded for a bail amount of R1,000.

The court granted Cupido R5,000 bail on condition that he does not leave the Western Cape and that he check in at the Sea Point police station every Monday.

His next appearance is on May 12.

Lifman, Stevens and Booyen were also charged with orchestrating the murder of international steroid-dealing kingpin Brian Wainstein.

