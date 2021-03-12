South Africa

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack's security manager in court on intimidation charge

12 March 2021 - 15:44
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Petrus Hermanus Visser, a security manager for alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, was granted bail on Friday.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Petrus Hermanus Visser, a security manager working for alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, was granted R20,000 bail after appearing in court on Friday.

Visser, 30, is facing a charge of intimidation. He had handed himself over to the Hawks, accompanied by his attorney, after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court.

The Hawks said in January a police captain opened a case of intimidation at the Bellville police station after he allegedly received a telephone call indicating that R1m had been paid for his assassination.

“Thorough investigation and information led the Hawks to Visser's workplace and residence,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

Mogale said the Hawks had been looking for Visser at his home in Parow since the warrant was issued two weeks ago.

Visser appeared in the Bellville magistrate's court and the case was postponed until April 7.

TimesLIVE

