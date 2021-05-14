Nafiz Modack charged with murder of top detective Charl Kinnear

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack has been charged with the murder of anti-gang unit officer Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.

Modack appeared in the Blue Downs regional court on Friday.

He faces the same charges as former rugby player Zane Killian in that he allegedly intercepted Kinnear's cellphone data and that of several others, including Cape Town lawyer William Booth and mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, to pinpoint their location.

He also allegedly pinged the phones of police, including Western Cape detective boss Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey and anti-gang unit boss Lt-Gen André Lincoln, along with other anti-gang unit members.

The state also alleges that he and Killian pinged the cellphones of his underworld rival, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and his son Joel.

He is also charged with pinging the cellphone of alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield.