Cape 'underworld bosses' to be tried in high court for murder of 'steroid king' Brian Weinstein

“During 2016, a grouping made up of [Lifman, Booysen, Naude] and Colin Booysen who referred to themselves as the ‘brotherhood’ had established themselves as the dominant grouping in control of the nightclub and entertainment venue security or ‘bouncer’ industry in Cape Town.

"On 27 November 2016 an altercation took place between Colin Booysen and Kishor Naidoo at the Coco Bar where firearms were brandished. Colin Booysen complained that Naidoo had brought the Hotlanders or 27 gang to the club including [Stevens] and blamed [Booysen] for the problem.”

On November 27 2016, another altercation between Naidoo and Colin took place at the bar. Four people, including Colin’s bodyguard, were injured. This caused friction within the “brotherhood", according to the indictment.

“[Naude] was tasked to negotiate the split of Colin Booysen from the grouping which was finalised in November 2016,” the indictment reads.

“During 2016, Naidoo (who was a fugitive being sought on an international arrest warrant), a member of the 27 gang (a close) associate (of) William Stevens and close friend to [Booysen], began to play a more prominent role in the grouping. The tension between the groups came to a violent head on March 29 2017 when [Lifman and Naude] attended an auction at The Islands in Parow. [Booysen] expressed concern that Colin Booysen was allied to Nafiz Modack and Waseem Chaudry and although he could not kill his brother that he would act against Modack and Chaudry. This grouping thereafter began taking over security at entertainment venues and clubs perceived to be controlled by the older grouping.”