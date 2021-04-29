South Africa

Alleged 'underworld boss' Nafiz Modack arrested in Cape Town

29 April 2021 - 18:40
Aron Hyman Reporter
Nafiz Modack wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses standing third from right after a court appearance in Gauteng along with his bodyguards and associates.
Nafiz Modack wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses standing third from right after a court appearance in Gauteng along with his bodyguards and associates.
Image: Nafiz Modack

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack was arrested in Cape Town on Thursday.

Lawyer Irfan Parker confirmed the arrest of his client and at least three other individuals near Century City. Parker said the charges were still a mystery but added that he was attending to his client who was being held by police on Thursday evening.

TimesLIVE understands that Modack may appear in court only on Monday.  

Modack's arrest comes a few months after the Hawks arrested his alleged underworld rivals, Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, on murder charges. 

Modack, along with his associate Colin Booysen — Donkie's younger brother — fought a bitter war for control of an alleged nightclub protection racket which resulted in intimidation, shootings and murders.

His arrest comes months after the murder of anti-gang unit police commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear who was investigating Modack's procurement of gun licenses through an alleged corrupt network of police at the national central firearms registry. 

This story will be updated with comment from the Hawks when received.

Seventeenth person arrested in Cape Town 'nightclub turf war' saga

A seventeenth person alleged to have wrought terror as part of Cape Town’s nightclub turf war appeared in court on Tuesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack's security manager in court on intimidation charge

Petrus Hermanus Visser, a security manager working for alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, was granted R20,000 bail after appearing in court on ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
X