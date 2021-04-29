Alleged 'underworld boss' Nafiz Modack arrested in Cape Town

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack was arrested in Cape Town on Thursday.

Lawyer Irfan Parker confirmed the arrest of his client and at least three other individuals near Century City. Parker said the charges were still a mystery but added that he was attending to his client who was being held by police on Thursday evening.

TimesLIVE understands that Modack may appear in court only on Monday.

Modack's arrest comes a few months after the Hawks arrested his alleged underworld rivals, Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, on murder charges.

Modack, along with his associate Colin Booysen — Donkie's younger brother — fought a bitter war for control of an alleged nightclub protection racket which resulted in intimidation, shootings and murders.

His arrest comes months after the murder of anti-gang unit police commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear who was investigating Modack's procurement of gun licenses through an alleged corrupt network of police at the national central firearms registry.

This story will be updated with comment from the Hawks when received.