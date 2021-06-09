South Africa

Lawyers for ‘Nafiz Modack Enterprise’ hear clients charged with 3,000 offences

09 June 2021 - 17:31
Aron Hyman Reporter
Nafiz Modack and his bodyguards outside the Cape Town regional court during a previous appearance. File photo.
Nafiz Modack and his bodyguards outside the Cape Town regional court during a previous appearance. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The “Nafiz Modack Enterprise” faces 3,121 criminal counts including murder, extortion, intimidation, attempted murder and cellphone pinging.

Defence counsel for the seven people accused of forming part of the Modack Enterprise finally received a detailed indictment on Wednesday which set out times and dates of the offences their clients are alleged to have committed.

More than 30 counts relate to the murder of Cape Town anti-gang unit detective Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, while the rest relate to illegal interception of communications or what is colloquially referred to as “pinging” a cellphone to track its location.

Consolidated in the case is the alleged attempted hand-grenade attack on Kinnear’s home. Modack’s co-accused Janick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies and anti-gang unit sergeant Ashley Tabisher allegedly helped Modack to mount the attack.

Adonis and Jantjies allegedly plotted several attacks on Kinnear in November 2019. Jantjies also allegedly corrupted Tabisher, who was supposed to feed information to Modack about raids being planned by the anti-gang unit on any of his properties.

Nafiz Modack's bail application postponed again

Modack appeared in court alongside his murder co-accused Zane Killian, with police officers in tactical gear and armed with assault rifles stationed ...
News
1 week ago

Bail application dismissed for mom accused of 'hand grenade plot' against top cop Charl Kinnear

Amaal Jantjies will remain behind bars — as will her lover, Junky Funky Kids gangster Janick Adonis, and their co-accused Farez Smith.
News
2 weeks ago

A bail application for Tabisher was due to be heard on Wednesday at the Blue Downs magistrate's court but it was postponed when a Covid-19 case resulted in the court's closure.

Though some of the defence lawyers are understood to have accepted the state’s latest detailed indictment as sufficient for them to make a formal bail application on Monday, others may apply for more particulars about the state’s case.

Annexures in the state's latest indictment detail the locations which Modack and his co-accused Zane Killian are alleged to have ascertained when they pinged underworld rivals, alleged extortion victims and police officers.

In the case of lawyer William Booth, hundreds of pings were performed leading up to his attempted murder in April 2020 at his Higgovale home. 

Kinnear was pinged thousands of times until he was murdered outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020, at which point the pinging stopped.  

The case was postponed until Monday.  

TimesLIVE

From bribing a cop to failed grenade plot: How Elsies River woman is allegedly linked to Kinnear’s attempted murder

The Parow regional court will on Wednesday decide on Amaal Jantjies’ bail bid over the failed grenade attack on a top Western Cape cop.
News
2 weeks ago

Nafiz Modack bail postponed after magistrate is wounded in shooting

The magistrate was wounded when gunmen purportedly targeted an off-duty police officer from Delft at a car wash on Sunday afternoon.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...