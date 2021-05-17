Nafiz Modack bail postponed after magistrate is wounded in shooting

The case against murder accused and alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack was postponed on Monday because the presiding magistrate was shot and injured in Cape Town at the weekend.

The magistrate was wounded when gunmen purportedly targeted an off-duty police officer from Delft at a car wash on Sunday afternoon. Her three-year-old grandson was injured.

Modack and his co-accused enforcer Jacques Cronjé, former rugby player Zane Killian, and anti-gang unit (AGU) sergeant Ashley Tabisher were scheduled to apply for bail in the Blue Downs regional court on Monday.

Modack is charged with murdering AGU detective commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear along with Killian. He also faces conspiracy to commit murder charges and attempted murder charges in an alleged hand-grenade plot to bomb Kinnear’s home in November 2019.

He also faces charges related to the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth in a shooting outside his home in Higgovale last year along with a plethora of other charges.