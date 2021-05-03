South Africa

Bheki Cele in court for appearance of Nafiz Modack

03 May 2021 - 10:42
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
Police took up positions around the Cape Town magistrate's court ahead of the appearance of alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack on Monday.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Police minister Bheki Cele and police management arrived at the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday for the appearance of alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack.

The appearance is related to the death of anti-gang unit section commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, who died in a suspected hit outside his home in Bishop Lavis on September 18 2020.

The anti-gang unit took up positions in the streets around the court ahead of Modack’s appearance. 

Modack was arrested last Thursday and spent the weekend in police custody.

The charges also relate to an attempted hit on Cape Town lawyer William Booth outside his home by two men who fired shots at him.

