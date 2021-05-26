From bribing a cop to failed grenade plot: How Elsies River woman is allegedly linked to Kinnear’s attempted murder

In her WhatsApp correspondences with Modack, which also form part of the evidence, she asks him when she can see him to play him the recording.

In exchange for her help, the state alleges, Jantjies wanted Modack’s help to secure an urgent bail appeal in the Western Cape High Court for Adonis, who was on trial on gang-related attempted murder charges in the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court, where he was denied bail.

In the recording her desperation — which the state describes as an obsession — to keep Adonis out of jail is captured in her own words when she suggests to Tabisher the welfare of her and her children depends on the welfare of Adonis.

Using Tabisher’s nickname, Pappie, Jantjies says: “I’m suffering out here, Pappie. I can’t any longer.”

She adds: “All this I do just to get [Adonis] out of jail and to keep my children alive, Pappie. A mother will do anything for her children.”

The day after the meeting between Jantjies and Tabisher, where the latter had allegedly received R10,000 in cash, Jantjies had another meeting with AGU boss Lt-Col André Lincoln and AGU captain Franklin Stone and Tabisher at the unit’s base.

“During this meeting [on November 11 2019] she informed them that Adonis will be bringing an appeal bail application in the high court, and that if he was successful in being released on bail that he would proceed to plead not guilty at trial, but if his application fails, he would rather plead guilty,” said Shaw.

“She wanted to know if there was anything they could do to have the court impose a more lenient sentence, or to aid him in making a success of his bail application in the high court,” he said.

However, according to the state, she and Tabisher were keeping a secret from the officers in the room. Not only was Tabisher receiving money from Modack through her, but allegedly unbeknown to Lincoln and Stone, Modack was also bankrolling Adonis’s high court bail bid which she was asking their help to secure.

According to Shaw, Lincoln told Jantjies that Adonis’s information about criminal activity was not consistent and looked like a one-off thing. He also asked whether Adonis had better and more worthwhile information for the police.

Shaw said Jantjies told them the reason Adonis stopped providing information to them was because there was nothing in it for him.

“She was told Lincoln needed to show that Adonis worked constantly for them. They needed a file to say on this day and that day he did this and that for them,” said Shaw.