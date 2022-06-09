Man eating breakfast shot twice in the head at Rosebank restaurant

Police are investigating a shooting incident at a popular restaurant in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

Details are scant at this stage but Medi Response advanced life support paramedics who responded said a 42-year-old man was declared dead on the scene.

According to Paul Herbst from Medi Response, the man was having breakfast at Tashas restaurant on the outside of The Zone area of the mall when he was accosted by two men.

He was shot twice in the head before the perpetrators fled on foot.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police were on the scene.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE