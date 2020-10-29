Investigator in Senzo Meyiwa case had success before: helping nail Radovan Krejcir

Col Bongani Gininda's name has shot into the headlights this week, as the investigating officer in the six-year-old Senzo Meyiwa case.

AfriForum sang his praises, alongside Meyiwa's brother, Siyabonga Meyiwa, on Monday, the night before five people he was instrumental in tracking down for their alleged roles in the October 2014 killing appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's court.

But getting to this point was not an easy road for the senior policeman to travel.

Gininda had been tasked with the investigation into the Meyiwa killing in 2018. Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in Vosloorus on October 27 2014.

A day before the five men appeared in court, advocate and prosecutor Gerrie Nel, whose organisation AfriForum is assisting the Meyiwa family to obtain justice, said: “We commend Colonel Gininda who led the team of investigators who worked very hard and we also want to thank the media who have kept the pressure up on this matter.”