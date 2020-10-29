South Africa

Investigator in Senzo Meyiwa case had success before: helping nail Radovan Krejcir

29 October 2020 - 06:57
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Col Bongani Gininda also helped nab Radovan Krejcir.
Image: File photo

Col Bongani Gininda's name has shot into the headlights this week, as the investigating officer in the six-year-old Senzo Meyiwa case.

AfriForum sang his praises, alongside Meyiwa's brother, Siyabonga Meyiwa, on Monday, the night before five people he was instrumental in tracking down for their alleged roles in the October 2014 killing appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's court.

But getting to this point was not an easy road for the senior policeman to travel.

Gininda had been tasked with the investigation into the Meyiwa killing in 2018. Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in Vosloorus on October 27 2014.

A day before the five men appeared in court, advocate and prosecutor Gerrie Nel, whose organisation AfriForum is assisting the Meyiwa family to obtain justice, said: “We commend Colonel Gininda who led the team of investigators who worked very hard and we also want to thank the media who have kept the pressure up on this matter.”

Though his name is in focus this week, this is not the first high-profile case Gininda has handled. He was an investigator in the case against one of the biggest criminal underworld figures in SA, Radovan Krejcir.

In 2014, Serbian-born Krejcir appeared with businessman Desai Luphondo, warrant officers Samuel “Saddam” Maropeng and George Nthoroane, Jan Lefu Mofokeng and Siboniso Miya on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and dealing in drugs.

Gininda, who took down Luphondo's confession, was accused in that trial of coercing Luphondo into making a confession. He testified before the high court in Johannesburg in 2014 that he had no knowledge of an assault or actions to influence which may have led to Luphondo giving the confession. Luphondo claimed that the statement had not been freely and voluntarily made.

The high court hearing the Krejcir matter directed that a trial within a trial be held to determine whether the statement was admissible; that is, if it had been freely and voluntarily made by Luphondo.

At the end of the trial, judge Colin Lamont held that the state's case was dependent upon an unlawfully obtained confession which was excluded in evidence.

Despite this, the court found Krejcir and co-accused guilty of the crimes including dealing in drugs, the kidnapping of Bheki Lukhele and for his attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

