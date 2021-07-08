Haiti police battle gunmen who killed president, amid fears of chaos

The government declared a two-week state of emergency to help it hunt down the assassins, whom Edmond described as a group of “foreign mercenaries” and well-trained killers.

The gunmen spoke English and Spanish, said interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed the leadership of the country, where the majority speak French or Haitian Creole.

“I am calling for calm. Everything is under control,” Joseph said on television alongside Police General Director Charles. “This barbaric act will not remain unpunished”.

The first lady had been airlifted to Florida for treatment where she was in a stable condition, Joseph said.

Haiti, a country of about 11 million people, has struggled to achieve stability since the fall of the Duvalier dynastic dictatorship in 1986, and has grappled with a series of coups and foreign interventions.

US. President Joe Biden denounced the killing as “heinous” and called the situation in Haiti — which lies some 700 miles (1,125km) off the Florida coast — worrisome.

“We stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti,” he said.

US. Secretary of state Antony Blinken, in a call with Joseph, expressed Washington's commitment to work with Haiti's government to support “democratic governance, peace, and security,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Many people in Haiti had wanted Moise to leave office. Ever since he took over in 2017, he faced calls to resign and mass protests — first over corruption allegations and his management of the economy, then over his increasing grip on power.

Lately, he presided over a worsening state of gang violence that rights activists say is linked to politics and business leaders using armed groups for their own ends.

In recent months, many districts of the capital Port-au-Prince had become no-go zones and one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders warned he was launching a revolution against the country's business and political elites — though rights activists said he was more linked to Moise than the opposition.

Moise himself had talked of dark forces at play behind the unrest: fellow politicians and corrupt oligarchs unhappy with his attempts to clean up government contracts and to reform Haitian politics. He provided no proof of this.

FEARS OF UNREST

The streets of the usually bustling capital were mostly deserted on Wednesday and the airport was closed though gunshots rang through the air.

A caravan of vehicles including the ambulance carrying Moise's corpse to the morgue had to change route because of gunfire and roadblocks, according to local reports.

With Haiti politically polarised and facing growing hunger, fears of a breakdown in order are spreading.

The Dominican Republic closed the border it shares with Haiti on the island of Hispaniola, except to returning nationals, and beefed up security.

“This crime is an attack against the democratic order of Haiti and the region,” Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said.

The UN Security Council expressed deep shock and sympathy over Moise's death ahead of a closed-door meeting on Thursday, requested by the US and Mexico, to evaluate the situation.

A UN peacekeeping mission — meant to restore order after a rebellion toppled then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 2004 — ended in 2019 with the country still in disarray. In recent years, Haiti has been buffeted by a series of natural disasters and still bears the scars of a major earthquake in 2010.

POWER VACUUM

Moise's murder comes amid a power vacuum. The banana exporter-turned-politician, who took office in 2017, had ruled by decree for more than a year after the country failed to hold legislative elections. There are only 10 elected officials in the Haitian government, all of them senators.