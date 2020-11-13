AFU gets final order for R19m assets in Lusikisiki fraud case

The high court in Makhanda (Grahamstown) has granted the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) asset forfeiture unit a final forfeiture order of about R19m against assets that were the alleged proceeds of tender fraud.

The NPA said in a statement that the order follows the arrest in August of two senior former government officials and a businessman.

The three appeared at the King William’s Town magistrate's court in connection with allegations of fraud, theft and money laundering amounting to just more than R29m.

One of the accused, Stanley Khanyile, was shot dead in early October in Alberton in Gauteng while on bail.

At the time of his arrest, Khanyile was a municipal manager of Sedibeng district municipality. He was arrested for offences allegedly committed while he was head of the Eastern Cape department of social development (ECDSD).

He had been charged with two counts of fraud and two counts of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The two co-accused who remain are former chief director in his office at the department, Vuyokazi Sangoni, and businessman Poovandaren Chetty.

Sangoni was charged with one count of fraud, while Chetty faces 16 counts of fraud, 18 counts of theft, and 15 counts of money laundering. They were arrested by the anti-corruption task team in Gauteng and in East London.