Durban businessman Max Mqadi dodges death

Max Mqadi's rags to riches story almost ended in tragedy when the Durban businessman escaped death in an assassination attempt outside his renowned establishment in Umlazi, south of Durban, this week.

The 51-year-old owner of Max's Lifestyle, named among 207 of the best restaurants in the world in 2016, was shot by two unknown men at close range outside his establishment on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Mqadi had climbed into his white Mercedes and was about to turn left onto Sibusiso Madekane Road when an unknown male suspect crossed the road and approached the left side of the vehicle.