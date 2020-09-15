Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala - How it all came crashing down

Soon after his arrest Chabalala had to be admitted at a private hospital in Emalahleni after complaining of stomach complications.

According to a source close to the situation, the flamboyant businessman was rushed to hospital in what is suspected to be a case of food poisoning.

“Sam started complaining about stomach ache and an ambulance had to be called to fetch him from the Witbank police holding cell. He was rushed to the local private hospital where he spent a night receiving treatment."

Tight security - September 11, 2019

Security had to tightened around Chabalala after he was found with electronic devices in his hospital bed.

He was found with a smuggled laptop and cellphones when the Hawks raided his private hospital room.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Muluadzi confirmed that Chabalala was found with electronic devices.

"We have launched the investigations on how the devices got into his room," Mulaudzi said.