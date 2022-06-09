Rates increase among proposals to keep baboons out of Cape Town suburbs

People who live in areas affected by raiding baboons may be hit with a rates increase to help fund a more baboon-friendly wildlife management programme, the City of Cape Town said on Thursday.

The establishment of special rating areas in baboon-affected suburbs is one of several proposals due to be discussed with residents as part of a push for a new baboon management policy.

“The special rates can fund solutions to keep baboons out of the urban area,” the city said.

Other proposals up for discussion include fences, better waste management, road signage and new conditions for developments in areas close to baboons' natural habitat.

These proposals follow a meeting of government regulatory bodies involved in baboon management at Kirstenbosch this week.

The city council, CapeNature and SA National Parks (SANParks) have committed to address the baboon challenge through a joint task team that will also seek input from civil society.