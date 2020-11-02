Convicted Nkosi's confession details hit on Ngcongo
Bodyguard fingers tycoon Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala in murder of Nkosinathi Ngcongo
The bodyguard of fugitive multimillionaire trucking tycoon Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala has fingered the flamboyant businessman as the brains behind the murder of Nkosinathi Ngcongo, who was his friend and manager at his Sam Holdings company.
Phindokuhle Eugene Nkosi, who pleaded guilty to Ngcongo’s murder, claimed in his confession statement that was presented before the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in the Delmas magistrate’s court that Chabalala asked him to acquire the services of a hitman to kill Ngcongo after he was arrested for fraud and corruption charges on September 6 last year. Ngcongo was shot eight times at the Sam Holdings premises in Bethal on September 12 last year when Mshengu was in police custody...
