Restore rule of law, order in Mamelodi

Regular readers of Sowetan will be familiar with the name Vusi Mathibela, or even more so, his moniker Khekhe. The man is behind bars at the moment, awaiting trial for among others the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana, who was shot dead in his car on a busy highway in Pretoria a few years ago.



Khekhe is otherwise infamous for allegedly running an extortion ring in Mamelodi, a township east of Pretoria, where taxi associations or operators were made to pay some sort of fee to be allowed to run the routes of the township. The man had build himself a reputation of a man-about-town, hobnobbing with the likes of former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather...