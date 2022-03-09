South Africa

Mpumalanga businessman, wife and children shot dead at home

Manhunt under way for two suspects

09 March 2022 - 12:38
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Police are looking for two suspects after a businessman and his family were shot dead in Mpumalanga. Stock image.
Police are looking for two suspects after a businessman and his family were shot dead in Mpumalanga. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for two suspects after a businessman, his wife and two daughters  were shot dead on Tuesday night. 

The shooting happened in Casteel, near Bushbuckridge, at about 7.30pm at the home of Johnson Fakude.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said “neighbours heard [the] sound of gunshots coming from the house of the 58-year-old business owner”, who runs Faduk Cash Loans in Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek.

“Two men were seen jumping over a wall towards in the direction of the R40 road, where they disappeared into the darkness. Police and medical personnel were notified [and] upon arrival found that Fakude, his wife and their two daughters [had been] shot. They were certified dead.”

Police confirmed that a case of murder had been opened and a manhunt was under way.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage,” said Mohlala. 

Those killed were Fakude, Gift Matsane, 50, Princess Fakude, 11, and Priscilla Fakude, 8.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called for swift arrests.

“Those suspects must be hunted down and be brought to book immediately. We know our community will not disappoint us and will assist with the information we need.”

TimesLIVE

Man shot multiple times in Durban CBD

A man was shot multiple times in Grey Street in the Durban city centre on Wednesday morning.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Woman shot in Umhlanga mall parking lot during alleged argument

A bleeding Durban woman ran for her life after she was shot in the neck during an alleged argument in the parking lot of an Umhlanga mall parking lot ...
News
1 week ago

Security officer shot in Umlazi gun attack dies

A security officer who was shot in the head during an attack in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.
News
2 weeks ago

Woman shot dead in robbery at shopping centre

Just over a month after Elukwatini police commander Col Beauty Marivate was killed during a robbery at a local shopping complex, another person has ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?