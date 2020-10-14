Cash streams run dry as wheels come off his taxi business

Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela takes another stab at seeking bail

Mamelodi's feared taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela has lodged a petition with the judge president of the supreme court of appeals in a fresh bid for freedom as his once-flourishing taxi empire crumbles.



Mathibela, 33, whose leave to appeal the revoking of his bail to the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) in Bloemfotein was dismissed, now seeks the intervention of Mandisa Maya, the court's judge president...