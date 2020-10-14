South Africa

Cash streams run dry as wheels come off his taxi business

Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela takes another stab at seeking bail

By Isaac Mahlangu - 14 October 2020 - 08:28
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Mamelodi's feared taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela has lodged a petition with the judge president of the supreme court of appeals in a fresh bid for freedom as his once-flourishing taxi empire crumbles.

Mathibela, 33, whose leave to appeal the revoking of his bail to the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) in Bloemfotein was dismissed, now seeks the intervention of Mandisa Maya, the court's judge president...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X