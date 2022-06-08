Lawyer asks court to postpone Senzo Meyiwa trial to study docket claiming Kelly Khumalo shot soccer star

Adv Zandile Mshololo has asked the court to postpone the cross-examination of state witness Sgt Thabo Mosia to allow her to read the other docket which accuses Kelly Khumalo and other people who were in the house of being responsible for Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

For the first time in her cross-examination, Mshololo mentioned the docket which was used extensively by Adv Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the accused, during his cross-examination.

Mshololo lifted the thick file in her hand, informing the court that she had just received it on Wednesday morning from the state and needs to go through it.

This is the docket which was opened in January 2019 at the Vosloorus police station, five years after Meyiwa had been killed.

In the docket, the director of public prosecutions South Gauteng wanted Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggy Phiri to be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

However, the director of public prosecutions North Gauteng took a decision based on the docket opened the year Meyiwa was killed, that the five men on trial in the Pretoria high court had to answer for the murder.