Senzo Meyiwa murder trial hits another snag after postponement

The trial against five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa hit yet another snag on Monday with one of the accused’s lawyers requesting a postponement, arguing that they have not had enough time to properly consult with their client.

Adv Zandile Mshololo, SC, for accused number five, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, told the high court in Pretoria: “The reason for not consulting with my client is because he has been kept in Kokstad prison which is far away from Durban where I have my chambers.

“When we made arrangement to come and consult, we were not allowed. Within the limited time we were given, it was difficult to make any arrangements further than that,” Mshololo said.

Both defence and prosecution informed the court last month that they would be ready for the trial.

Mshololo also complained that there were statements being withheld by the state and only received them late for her to consult with her client. “It is my further submission that the conduct by the state of withholding the statements violated accused number five’s constitutional rights to be given particulars and further particulars to enable him to prepare his defence case.