Evidence found at Meyiwa's murder scene planted, argues Mshololo

Adv Zandile Mshololo has argued that some of the evidence that is said to have been found by the police on the scene where Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down was actually planted and did not exist.

Mshololo spent over an hour of cross-examination showing the court that state witness Sgt Thabo Mosia, who was the first forensic investigator to arrive on the scene, did not follow proper procedure while collecting evidence at singer Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand.

At the heart of the argument was the two pieces of evidence collected by Mosia – a bullet projectile (front of the bullet) and the bullet jacket (the casing).

Mosia testified that he collected the evidence the first time he arrived on the scene on October 26 2014.

However, he did not record the time at which he collected the evidence.

Mosia told the court that the evidence was entered into the register at 8.30am on October 28 2014.

He was then questioned as to where he stored the exhibits, to which he replied: “I have a safe in my office. Because this incident happened during the weekend and our exhibit clerk was not at work and was to come on Monday, I kept them there till Monday. When the clerk arrived, they would then secure the evidence.”