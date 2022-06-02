Judge adjourns Meyiwa case for struggling Sgt Mosia to get a Sotho interpreter

The trial of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa had to take a short adjournment after the judge realised that the state’s first witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia, needs an interpreter.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela noticed very early during Mosia’s questioning by Adv Zandile Mshololo that Mosia was not following questions put to him properly.

“I know that you have been testifying in English. As you know, all of us can speak English to a certain point, we all have limits. If it comes to where you need interpretation, it won't be a wrong thing to ask for interpretation. It is upon you to say, 'now I need an interpreter', so that you testify freely,” said Maumela.

Mosia agreed to get a Sotho interpreter.

He has been on the witness stand for nine days taking questions in English and responding in the same language. The only interpretation that has been taking place in court was in Zulu, for the benefit of the accused.