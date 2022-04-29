Defence lawyer's arrest in court adds to drama of Meyiwa murder trial

Police minister Bheki Cele says he did not know about the dramatic arrest of the defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday.

Speaking to eNCA last night, Cele said he only learnt about it when his spokesperson Lirandzu Themba alerted him about the video showing advocate Malesela Teffo accusing him of being behind his arrest.

​Cele added he will inquire from police commissioner Sehlahle Masemola if he had known anything about the arrest before it happened.

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli expressed discomfort over the arrest.

“Please allow me to express my discomfort at the scenes and the force displayed there for the arrest of the advocate. It does not look good.. It is disturbing. I do not know, whatever the case is, if it warrants that kind of conduct,” Tsenoli said in an interview with SABC News.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he was not aware of Teffo’s arrest.

“The police will say if they have grounds to effect an arrest, it is their job to effect an arrest. If the complaint is about how it [the arrest] was done then that might be a different issue altogether,” said Zondo in an interview with SABC News.

Teffo's instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane's revelation about the expected arrest of the advocate led to judge Tshifhiwa Maumela adjourning proceedings for the day. Barely five minutes after Maumela had left the courtroom, a group of police officers, including the tactical response team members, walked into the courtroom with one of them in possession of a warrant for Teffo's arrest.

An officer in civilian clothing went straight to Teffo and showed him the document.